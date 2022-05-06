Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $48.41 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.87%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

