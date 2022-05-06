Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.76

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.76 and last traded at C$33.19, with a volume of 61428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POU. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.07.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,096,320. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total value of C$243,116.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$16,207.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,415.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

