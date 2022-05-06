Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Trading Down 7.1%

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.18. Approximately 139,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 254,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCG shares. Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.79.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.