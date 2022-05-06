LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.67

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.67 and last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

