CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 4761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.18. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,252.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

