Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,118.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,118 ($26.46) and last traded at GBX 2,122 ($26.51), with a volume of 287757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,206 ($27.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($65.27) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($52.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,456.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,017.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

