Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.56

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.56 and last traded at C$70.24, with a volume of 156546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 15.5800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

