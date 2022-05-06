Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.94

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 92065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.