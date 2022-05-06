Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 100,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.