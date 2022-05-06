36,557 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

In other Douglas Elliman news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.83 per share, for a total transaction of 102,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 6.97. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.71 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

