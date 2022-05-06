Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,355 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock valued at $108,974,401. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

