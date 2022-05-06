8,732 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAP opened at $52.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

