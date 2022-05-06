Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 360,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,911,000.

Shares of PPLT opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $119.39.

