First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter.

FDNI stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $48.07.

