Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4,734.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 422,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

