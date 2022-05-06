Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.46. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $118.90 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

