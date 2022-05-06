Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,569.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

