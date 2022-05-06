Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) to Sell

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

TMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

TMCI stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.58. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $598,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

