Robert W. Baird Trims TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Target Price to $17.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.85% from the company’s previous close.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.65.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.