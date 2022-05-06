Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

