Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

UNCY stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

