VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
NASDAQ VBNK opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
About VersaBank (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
