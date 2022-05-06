VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $305,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

