Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Investment analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.83.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.