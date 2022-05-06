Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

BGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

