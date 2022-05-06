Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.