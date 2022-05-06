Zacks Investment Research Lowers America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

ATAX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 84.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 134,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 44.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.