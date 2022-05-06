Maxim Group Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $13.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

