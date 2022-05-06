Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in April

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ HCTI opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Healthcare Triangle has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.
About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)
Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.
