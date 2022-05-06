Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLY. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.