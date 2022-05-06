Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,330.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,614.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

