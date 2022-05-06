Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

