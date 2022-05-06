The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $1,455,330.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,734,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in St. Joe by 191.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in St. Joe by 27.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.