Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$1,904,487.13 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,993,178,107.68.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$104.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.14. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$171.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

