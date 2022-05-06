Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,729,400.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

EXPE stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13,280.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 147,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 146,084 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,481 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

