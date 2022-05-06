Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

WATT opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energous by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energous by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energous during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

