TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,370,850.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $1,370,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,785,872.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $1,701,868.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

