Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.