Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,871 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 119.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 39,077 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

