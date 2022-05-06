Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $38.30 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

