Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

