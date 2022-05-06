Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.24% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of EAPR opened at $23.51 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

