JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JDIV opened at $34.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

