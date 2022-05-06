Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $36.37 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17.

