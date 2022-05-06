Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

MSGE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.92. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

