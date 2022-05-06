Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 878 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMC opened at $45.11 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.