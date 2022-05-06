Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368,563 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $100.69.

