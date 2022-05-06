Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

