Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

SCHI opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

