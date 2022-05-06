Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,224 Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 79.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000.

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

