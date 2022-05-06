McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

